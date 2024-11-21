'Webside manner:' How Sanford is training next-gen clinicians

With workforce shortages posing a growing challenge in rural healthcare, Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has launched a facility dedicated to advancing virtual care as a proactive solution.

On Nov. 19, Sanford Health opened the Sanford Virtual Care Center, which will serve as a training hub for the next generation of clinicians. The Virtual Care Center is the centerpiece of Sanford's digital health strategy, integrating virtual care into all aspects of healthcare delivery, from onboarding new hires to supporting seasoned practitioners.

"Sanford is committed to rural America, where access, quality and sustainability of healthcare are ongoing concerns," Dave Newman, MD, chief medical officer of virtual care at Sanford, told Becker's. "We anticipate a 25% reduction in rural physicians by 2030, and a significant portion of our workforce is nearing retirement. Virtual care is the most critical tool we have to address these workforce shortages while ensuring patients in rural areas receive high-quality care."

A cornerstone of the Virtual Care Center is its education institute, designed as both a physical and conceptual hub for training clinicians in virtual care delivery.

"In medical school, I was taught bedside manner, but now we're preparing new clinicians with 'webside manner,'" Dr. Newman said.

The center features spaces dedicated to augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Training methods include using VR for surgical simulations and AR to prepare nurses for high-pressure situations like code events.

"These tools not only enhance skills but also help reduce stress by simulating real-life scenarios before clinicians face them in practice," he said.

The Virtual Care Center also includes an innovation accelerator designed to foster collaboration with AI startups and tech companies.

"Many companies have incredible technology but lack the means to operationalize it," Dr. Newman said.

The accelerator provides a space where partners can test and refine their products in a controlled environment, ensuring readiness for real-world implementation.

"From de-identified patient data to provider testing, the accelerator creates a safe space for advancing digital health tools," Dr. Newman said.

Another feature of the center is its patient experience lab, which includes simulated environments such as a living room and hospital room to observe and refine how patients interact with digital health tools. For example, the lab enables Sanford to test AI algorithms.

As healthcare in rural America continues to deal with issues such as quality and access, Dr. Newman said the Virtual Care Center could help address some of these rural healthcare disparities.

"In rural America, virtual care isn't just an alternative to in-person visits — it's often the only viable option," he said. "Our goal is to reduce zip code-based disparities by bringing high-quality care directly to patients, wherever they are."