Value-based care company Aledade to acquire Iris Healthcare  

Aledade is set to buy Iris Healthcare, marking its first acquisition.

Bethesda, Md.-based Aledade was founded in 2014 by Farzad Mostashari, MD, the former national coordinator for health information who currently serves as the company's CEO, according to a Jan. 11 news release. It partners with more than 1,000 independent primary care practices covering 1.7 million patients to provide value-based care contracts and solutions.

Austin-based Iris Healthcare will become a part of Aledade's new health services unit that aims to help practices lower patient costs and improve health outcomes.

"Empowering and enabling primary care means extending what primary care practices can do, and we’re excited to begin this new chapter by welcoming Iris Healthcare to the Aledade team," Dr. Mostashari said.