Twitter mandates remote work for all 5K global employees

Twitter expanded its work from home policy, previously only "strongly encouraged" in most regions, to make remote work mandatory for all 4,900 global employees in its efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to a March 1 blog post asking employees to work from home, Jennifer Christie, Twitter's vice president of people, described the tech company's decision to make working from home mandatory.

"We understand this is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times," Ms. Christie wrote.

To support employees throughout the outbreak of COVID-19, which was upgraded to "pandemic" status on March 11, Twitter will continue to pay contractors and hourly workers unable to work remotely; provide reimbursement for additional expenses should childcare facilities close; reimburse home office-related expenses; and sponsor discussions about the impacts of the spread of the virus.

