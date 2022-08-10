Despite layoffs and hiring freezes across the tech industry, technologists remain in demand in a variety of industries, including healthcare.

Here are the top 13 online master's in computer science programs, ranked by Fortune:

1. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.)

2. Colorado State University (Fort Collins, Colo.)

3. Syracuse (N.Y.) University

4. DePaul University (Chicago)

5. New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark)

6. Marshall University (Huntington, W.Va.)

7. University of Idaho (Moscow, Idaho)

8. University of Louisville (Ky.)

9. Kansas State University (Manhattan, Kan.)

10. Rice University (Houston)

11. Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

12. Baylor University (Waco, Texas)

13. University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth (North Dartmouth)