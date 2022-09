Tech employers added 25,500 jobs in August, marking one of the strongest months for the industry so far in 2022, Computerworld reported Sept. 6.

While population-heavy states like California, Texas and New York saw the most tech job postings, here are the 10 states with the most month-over-month job growth for the sector:

1. North Carolina

2. Alabama

3. Nebraska

4. Florida

5. South Dakota

6. New Mexico

7. Wyoming

8. South Carolina

9. Montana

10. Alaska