These 10 states had the highest growth in tech workers

With the rise of remote work, the pandemic had a profound effect on where tech workers chose to live.

Here are 10 states where the percentage of tech workers grew the most from May 2021 to April 2022, according to a May report from the Technology Councils of North America:

1. Maryland (8.4 percent)

2. Indiana (8.4 percent)

3. New York (8.3 percent)

4. Texas (8.2 percent)

5. Georgia (8.1 percent)

6. Florida (7.8 percent)

7. New Jersey (7.8 percent)

8. Tennessee (7.8 percent)

9. North Carolina (7.7 percent)

10. Missouri (7.7 percent)