Smart glasses let paramedics take patient temperatures, send video to hospitals hands-free

Two Pennsylvania fire departments will receive military-grade smart glasses that will allow first responders to go hands free while attending to COVID-19 patients, according to local news affiliate WPVI.

The X2 MR Glasses, developed by augmented reality company ThirdEye Gen, have a thermal sensor that allows a paramedic to take a patient's temperature without touching them. The smart glasses also record real-time audio and video, which the paramedics can send directly to the hospital for clinicians to watch prior to their arrival.

The smart glasses can display multiple screens and are also equipped with facial recognition technology, which can link to a patient's medical records and history.

The technology is being distributed to Marcus Hook Trainer and Upper Merion fire departments as part of a pilot program led by former U.S. Rep. Curt Weldon, also a former fire chief. Energy Transfer and Sunoco are paying for eight pairs of the glasses, which cost $1,800 per pair, according to the report.

