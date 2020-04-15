Account information from thousands of Zoom users sold on dark web

Thousands of email addresses and passwords of Zoom accounts have been posted and are being sold for pennies on the dark web, according to NBC News.

An independent security firm found 530,000 accounts for sale on a dark web marketplace. NBC News verified the information. Many of the email addresses being sold were compromised in previous data breaches.

"Zoom takes user security seriously," a Zoom spokesperson told NBC News. "We continue to investigate, are locking accounts we have found to be compromised, asking users to change their passwords to something more secure, and are looking at implementing additional technology solutions to bolster our efforts."

More articles on cybersecurity:

Is HIPAA too strict during COVID-19 pandemic?

Hacking group targeting hospitals, FBI warns

Watch out for fake Office of Civil Rights investigators, hospitals warned

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.