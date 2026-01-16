Senate committee advances rural hospital cybersecurity workforce bill

A U.S. Senate Committee has unanimously passed a bill that aims to bolster rural hospitals’ cybersecurity workforce.

The Rural Hospital Cybersecurity Enhancement Act, which is supported by the American Hospital Association, would require HHS to develop a comprehensive rural healthcare cybersecurity workforce strategy through public-private partnerships and training resources and make instructional materials available to rural facilities to train staff, according to a Jan. 16 news release.

“Thrilled that my Rural Hospital Cybersecurity Enhancement Act unanimously passed out of committee today,” U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., posted Jan. 15 on X. “Congress needs to pass this bill to shore up the ability of rural hospitals to protect working Americans’ health records from debilitating cyberattacks.”

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