Providence to use predictive analytics tech to enhance cancer care

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Providence Saint John's Health Center has partnered with Project Ronin to implement the company's cancer intelligent platform to enhance decision making for treating cancer patients.

The platform uses predictive analytics to support better-informed decision making and provides a clinical dashboard to help physicians efficiently map out treatment pathways, according to a Oct. 6 press release.

The platform also uses a mobile application that allows patients to document and report symptoms, side effects and disease progression. This allows clinicians to get a comprehensive view of a patient's care journey in real time.

Providence will roll out the platform in two phases.

The first phase will be making the mobile app available to patients and the second phase will be working on giving clinicians access to oncology and risk dashboards, predictive AI technology, and comparative patient insights.

In addition to the implementation, Providence Saint John's will join Ronin as a clinical and strategic partner and will help the company with product development.