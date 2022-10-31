Providence data analytics spinoff lays off 32 employees

Advata, the data analytics spinoff from Renton, Wash.-based Providence, laid off 32 workers, GeekWire reported Oct. 28.

"We are sincerely grateful for everyone's contributions and extremely sad to see any of our team members depart from the company," wrote Julie Rezek, CEO of Advata, in an email to employees.

The company, which focuses on selling insights-focused data software products to payers and providers, employed about 150 people when it launched in June.

Advata's customers include Providence and other healthcare providers, as well as insurance and medical device companies.