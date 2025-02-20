Philips, Mass General Brigham join forces to modernize patient data use

Philips and Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham have entered a partnership to enhance how patient data is collected and used in real time.

Hospitals currently receive patient information from multiple sources, including EHRs, medical devices and lab results. However, according to a Feb. 20 news release, these systems often do not integrate seamlessly. Philips and Mass General Brigham aim to address this issue by developing a system that consolidates all this information into one platform, providing physicians with a comprehensive view of a patient's health.

Through this partnership, Philips' technology will collect live data from devices such as ventilators and patient monitors and integrate it with other medical records. The system will also use AI to analyze the data and send alerts to physicians if a patient's condition changes, enabling faster responses, according to the release.

Mass General Brigham will leverage its expertise in engineering, AI and clinical care to develop new tools that identify patterns in patient data. These tools will alert physicians to potential health risks, allowing for earlier intervention.

The partnership's first project will focus on real-time monitoring of heart patients. By analyzing cardiac data, physicians aim to detect problems earlier and provide treatment before a condition worsens.