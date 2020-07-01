Patients use EHR messaging most for digital provider communications: survey

Forty-seven percent of individuals use health tech such as EHR messaging systems, text messaging and email to communicate with their healthcare providers, according to a recent Regenstrief Institute survey.

Regenstrief Institute researchers sent surveys to Indiana University Health patients across the state to ask about their use of technology to communicate with their physicians. In the past year, 47 percent had used health tech for provider communications.

Here are the types of health tech the respondents use to communicate with their physicians:

EHR messaging system: 31 percent

Email: 24 percent

Text messages: 18 percent

More articles on health IT:

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

What the US can learn from Taiwan's EHR system and COVID-19 response

VR video preps medical staffs in remote areas for COVID-19 surges

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.