Patients prefer to receive test results in online portals, survey finds

Ninety-six percent of patients said they prefer getting their test results through online portals, a March 20 JAMA Network Open survey found.
Researchers surveyed 8,139 patients from four U.S. academic medical centers and found the following trends about receiving test results:
- Most patients wanted to receive their test result immediately via patient portals.
- More than 95 percent of patients who got abnormal test results said they'd prefer to access their records immediately.
- Even if a patient's healthcare practitioner had not yet reviewed the results, patient's still preferred to review them via the patient portal.