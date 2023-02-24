Patients more reluctant to share healthcare data with health IT companies

Patients are more willing to share their healthcare data with clinicians, but their willingness to share their data with health technology companies is decreasing, according to a Feb. 21 report from Rock Health.
Rock Health surveyed 8,000 U.S. adults to assess consumer insights on healthcare data sharing. Here are seven key findings:
- Seventy percent of respondents said that they are comfortable with sharing their healthcare data with physicians and clinicians.
- Fifty-one percent of respondents said they are willing to share healthcare data with family.
- Forty-six percent of respondents were willing to share their healthcare data with insurance companies.
- Forty-four percent of respondents were willing to share their healthcare data with pharmaceutical companies.
- Only 15 percent of respondents said they were willing to share healthcare data with health technology companies, down 10 percent from the year prior.
- The report attributed the decrease to the growing public attention toward healthcare data privacy.
- Rock Health recommended healthcare and Big Tech to start investing in better cybersecurity infrastructure and patient data management to get consumers to want to share their healthcare data with them.