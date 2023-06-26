Patients are likely to switch providers if digital tools are hard to use

The No. 1 reason healthcare consumers consider switching their healthcare provider is because digital tools are too difficult to use or understand, according to research from customer engagement software company Redpoint Global.

Healthcare consumers are progressively shifting toward digital engagement with healthcare payers and providers, such as receiving prescription reminders on a mobile app or receiving health suggestions based on their medical background. Half of consumers believe using these digital tools result in them taking better care of their health and well-being, according to a June 20 news release from Redpoint.

Additionally, 57 percent of healthcare consumers saw an increase in their use of digital tools to interact with providers and manage healthcare plans. As digital tools within healthcare have become the norm, 62 percent of consumers said they expect online healthcare services to be as relevant and consistent as in-person experiences.

The research also showed that while 68 percent of patients believe AI has the potential to enhance healthcare, especially when it comes to communication, 45 percent are not in favor of using it if it puts patient privacy at risk.