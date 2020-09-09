NIH pours $39M into new tech partnership for 'All of Us' precision medicine program

The National Institutes of Health recently awarded digital health company Vibrent Health $39 million to build the tech backbone of its All of Us precision medicine research program.

NIH launched All of Us research study in May 2018 with the goal of compiling a broader and more comprehensive database of Americans' health. The program aims to enroll more than 1 million people living in the U.S. representing a wide spectrum of age, race, ethnicity, health status, education, income and digital literacy.

With the new award, Vibrent Health will continue providing the digital health platform for the All of Us research program; initial funding for the first year of the award is $39 million and the project is expected to last five years.

More than 356,000 All of Us participants have enrolled on Vibrent Health's platform, and of those participants, 80 percent come from populations that are historically underrepresented in biomedical research and 50 percent are racially and ethnically diverse.

"All of Us is designed to reflect the rich diversity of the United States and give historically underrepresented groups the opportunity to contribute to – and benefit from – a wide range of research studies that will further our understanding of health and disease," All of US CEO Josh Denny, MD, said in the news release.

As the program's participant technology systems center, Vibrent Health provides the program infrastructure to help people enroll, contribute information securely and stay connected over time, Dr. Denny said.

