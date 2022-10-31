MSU Health Care sees patient satisfaction increase with remote care services

East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care's remote patient monitoring services have helped patients increase ownership of their health outcomes, reduce emergency room admissions and improve patient satisfaction.

The program, Care Everyday, has improved patients' systolic readings by 11.8 points and their diastolic readings by 7.97 points, according to an Oct. 27 press release from MSU.

"For our patients, it is now easier to monitor, track and share vitals with a trusted clinical partner who will ensure they receive the care they need, and for our providers," said Roger Jansen, PhD, chief innovation and digital health officer at MSU Health Care. "We've added an actionable dataset directly into the patient record that reliably supports adherence to the prescribed care plan, enhancing the experience of care across the board."

Through its partnership with Higi, a consumer health engagement platform, MSU Health Care has offered patients remote monitoring for conditions including diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and heart disease.

Under the program, patients receive a free set of technology devices to use at home while MSU clinicians monitor their health data and reach out regularly if any data indicates possible health issues.

Since the program's implementation, MSU Health Care clinicians have been able to gain insights on patients through the data, instead of relying on handwritten notes, which allows them to make better care decisions for their patients.