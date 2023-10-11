Mount Sinai, UC San Diego receive $8.5M for data hub

Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the University of California San Diego were awarded $8.5 million to create a data integration hub.

The data hub, dubbed the Data Research Center, will work on accelerating novel therapeutics and cures for diseases within initiatives supported by the National Institutes of Health Common Fund, according to an Oct. 11 news release from Mount Sinai, based in New York City.

Avi Ma'ayan, PhD, director of the Mount Sinai Center for Bioinformatics and professor of pharmacological sciences, and AI and human health, and Shankar Subramaniam, PhD, the Joan and Irwin Endowed Chair of Bioengineering and Systems Biology at UC San Diego, will lead the Data Research Center.