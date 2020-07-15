Mount Sinai rolls out remote monitoring system for hypertension patients: 5 notes

Mount Sinai Health System tapped heart health tech developer Omron Healthcare to roll out its home blood pressure monitoring system for patients with hypertension.

Five notes:

1. Deploying Omron's VitalSight blood pressure monitoring kit is part of the New York City-based health system's recent telehealth initiative to monitor patients recovering at home, according to the July 15 news release.

2. The blood pressure monitoring tech is Medicare reimbursable and typically comes at no cost to the patient, depending on their insurance coverage.

3. The kit includes a digital blood pressure monitor with cuff, weight scale and digital medication tracker for patients to use to measure and monitor their health.

4. VitalSight directly links to the physician's EHR and transmits patient data in real time, alerting the physician's office when a health concern is detected.

5. Rob Fields, MD, senior vice president and CMO for population health at Mount Sinai, led the implementation effort and works with a team of clinical pharmacists who oversee daily management of the program.

"The ability to monitor patients at home during the pandemic – and on an ongoing basis – is critical," Dr. Fields said. "…Additionally, we are focusing first on our most vulnerable patients, who bear the consequences of disparities in care – in part, due to lack of technology access. This program requires no technology and comes at no cost for the device, with little-to-no cost for service."

More articles on health IT:

CDC, Surescripts partner on COVID-19 electronic case reporting: 4 things to know

Google ousted from the UK's COVID-19 dashboard

No link between COVID-19 case spike, more hospitalizations, Arizona lawmaker says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.