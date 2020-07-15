Google ousted from the UK's COVID-19 dashboard

The partnership between the United Kingdom's National Health Services and Google to work on the country's COVID-19 patient database has disintegrated, according to a report from City A.M., a London-based financial and business publication.



Earlier this year, as COVID-19 first began to spread in the U.S. and Europe, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Palantir and Faculty AI came together to develop a COVID-19 data platform for the NHS. The companies produced the "Data Store" in March that included information such as COVID-19 test results, PPE and medical information.



Clinicians could enter patient information through Google Forms and other G-Suite software to include in the Data Store. Google had a consultancy agreement with NHS' digital arm, NHSX, but the agency terminated the agreement after evaluating the tech giant's tools, according to an NHS spokesperson.



Google has signed five other contracts with the NHS in the last two years.



