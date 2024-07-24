Microsoft teams up with Mass General Brigham

Microsoft, Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham and the University of Wisconsin—Madison School of Medicine and Public Health are working together to advance artificial intelligence in medical imaging.

The organizations will investigate how cutting-edge algorithms and applications can aid radiologists and other clinicians in interpreting medical images, generating reports, classifying diseases and analyzing structured data. This includes the Nuance PowerScribe radiology reporting platform and the Nuance Precision Imaging Network, which can provide a unified access point for automating and scaling third-party medical imaging AI models across various modalities and specialties.

This collaboration aims to boost clinician efficiency and improve health outcomes, according to a July 24 news release from Microsoft.