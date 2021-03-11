Michigan Medicine, 3M team up to use AI to upgrade technology

To alleviate administrative burden and clinician burnout, Michigan Medicine is teaming up with 3M Health Information Systems to upgrade a full portfolio of artificial intelligence-powered technology across its healthcare system.

A March 10 news release said the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based health system will use artificial intelligence to administer clinician and revenue cycle solutions to reduce physician stress and enhance communication between clinicians and revenue cycle teams to promote accurate and actionable data.

The technology upgrades include speech understanding, computer-assisted physician documentation; virtual assistant solutions; automated clinical intelligence; and the Encompass system, which includes computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement workflows, concurrent quality metrics and analytics.

3M's AI technology will be fully integrated with Michigan Medicine's EHR across the health system's three hospitals and 125 outpatient clinics.

