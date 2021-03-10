How UConn Health, Novant Health are fixing tech glitches with vaccine appointment sites

UConn Health and Novant Health are fixing glitches with vaccine appointment websites as complaints about glitches come crashing in. Here are five things they are doing to mitigate large flows of online traffic, according to a March 9 article published in The Wall Street Journal.

Five strategies to know:

University of Connecticut Health, based in Farmington, Conn., added three servers to handle increased traffic.



UConn Health's vaccine booking tool did not hold a spot until the final confirmation page. It was a race to get to the confirmation page the fastest. It changed this to be fairer to users less adept with technology.



It shortened the automatic logout time for idle accounts to prevent the system from getting overwhelmed by large amounts of online users keeping the website open to nab newly available appointments.



Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health is using a chat box to answer hundreds of COVID queries daily.



A separate call center is able to schedule 650 vaccine appointments each day at Novant Health.

