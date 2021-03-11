Google partner develops mobile devices for vaccine management

Social Mobile, a partner of Google Mobile Services, has engineered mobile devices to allow healthcare workers to manage vaccine delivery to patients inside and outside of a medical office using the Android Enterprise platform.

Thousands of the devices have been delivered to VaxCare, which provides vaccine management software to healthcare organizations.

A March 10 news release said Social Mobile worked closely with VaxCare to develop the custom mobile devices and mobile hub to alleviate vaccine management difficulties. The devices have already been used by VaxCare's network of 10,000 healthcare providers to administer 650,000 flu vaccines since September 2020.

