Mercy receives $500K grant to scale data-driven treatment

St. Louis-based Mercy has received $500,000 to bring data-driven treatments to patients more quickly.

The funding, provided by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, has given 42 health systems, including Mercy, funding for "accelerating sustainable and scalable changes that ultimately benefit patients and their care," according to an Aug. 2 press release from Mercy.

Under the initiative, dubbed the Health Systems Implementation Initiative, the health system will also collaborate and share best practices and metrics with more than 40 health systems.

"This funding will greatly improve Mercy's ability to bring the most up-to-date, data-driven treatment options to our patients," said JoAnne Levy, Mercy Research vice president and Mercy's HSII administrative official.

Other health systems receiving funding include Cleveland Clinic and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.