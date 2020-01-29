Masimo CEO tells Jim Cramer patients should be in control of sharing medical records

As the debate over patient access to their medical information continues, medical device manufacturer Masimo CEO Joe Kiani expressed his support for patients to be in control of their information, according to CNBC.

"Privacy rules are there to protect patients, not to potentially harm them," Mr. Kiani told Jim Cramer in a "Mad Money" interview. "Patients should make the tradeoff between what's more important: privacy or having their data available in a way that can hopefully save their lives."

Big tech companies, such as Apple and Microsoft, are among those arguing that patients should be able to have easier access to their information. The HHS rule would limit a company's ability to block access to health information. It is estimated that 125 million people would get access to their medical information if the rule is passed.

However, not everyone is on board. Epic has opposed the rule, with its CEO Judy Faulkner urging hospitals to sign a letter against the rules. Epic argues that the rules don't do enough to protect patient privacy.

