KLAS: 4 ways healthcare organizations can support digital faxing

As healthcare organizations work to transition to digital faxing from paper, there are four main steps that will help them establish a mature digital framework, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

For its Digital Faxing 2019 report, KLAS interviewed organizations that were identified by their digital documentation vendors as being most advanced users.

To help describe the state of digital faxing in healthcare, KLAS created a four-level framework to illustrate the spectrum of organizations' digital fax maturity. Here is the framework, with level one being the least advanced and level four being the most advanced, according to KLAS:

· Level one: Secure digital fax, either on-premises or cloud-based, via application programming interfaces.

· Level two: Outbound fax integration, which can be integrated with administrative, clinical or financial apps to send faxes from within existing workflows.

· Level three: Bidirectional integration of documents both inbound and outbound. For example, faxes can be automatically routed to individual patient records using artificial intelligence and other technologies for document identification.

· Level four: Discrete inbound data. Use natural language processing and other technologies to interrogate digital fax documents and extract discrete patient data into administrative, clinical and financial workflows.

Based on KLAS' framework, healthcare organizations rated their respective vendors accordingly:

· J2 Global: Level two

· Concord: Level three

· OpenText: Level three

· Etherfax: Level four

