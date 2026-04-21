BayCare pilots robots for hospital transport workflows

BayCare Health System has partnered with robotics startup Rovex to pilot robotic technology aimed at supporting hospital operations and patient transport workflows at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Fla.

The pilot began in April and will assess how Rovex’s robotic transport system can navigate the hospital and improve logistical workflows. Early phases will focus on evaluating transport patterns and operational opportunities, with later stages exploring potential robotic stretcher movement. No patients will be transported during the current phase, according to an April 21 news release.

BayCare leaders said the initiative reflects a broader effort to test emerging technologies that could reduce operational strain on staff and improve efficiency across care settings. Craig Anderson, the health system’s vice president of innovation, said in a press release the partnership is intended to help shape the future of hospital robotics and introduce new innovations to the organization.

The Clearwater, Fla.-based health system said the technology is intended to support, not replace, care teams by reducing physical workload and allowing staff to focus more on patients.

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