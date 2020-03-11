IBM Watson Health, EBSCO merge clinical decision support resources

IBM Watson Health and EBSCO Information Services are combining their online clinical databases into a single comprehensive resource, with a goal of improving clinical decision-making, the organizations announced March 11.

The collaboration will merge EBSCO's DynaMed, comprising peer-reviewed clinical content, with IBM Micromedex, an online reference database for medication information. The resulting "DynaMed and Micromedex with Watson" solution will provide hospitals and health systems with unified access to both drug and disease content.

"Research shows that healthcare provider confidence in clinical decision support comes from knowing the evidence-based methodologies that helped build the content foundation," Anil Jain, IBM Watson Health's vice president and chief health officer, said in the announcement. "When clinicians are confident that their clinical decision support is drawing recommendations from accurate and timely information, they are more likely to use the technology to support their care decisions."

The combined resource will be hosted by cloud-based technology. Searches on the database will be guided by IBM's embedded artificial intelligence and natural language processing technology.

IBM and EBSCO's individual solutions will continue to be available to healthcare organizations in search of more specialized resources; the combined DynaMed and Micromedex with Watson is expected to be made widely available in April.

