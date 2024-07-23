HHS seeks AI, data and technology chiefs

HHS is hiring for three C-level tech positions.

The federal health agency is seeking a chief technology officer, a chief artificial intelligence officer, and a chief data officer, according to a July 20 LinkedIn post by Steven Posnack, deputy national coordinator of ONC.

The technology chief will lead HHS' "overall vision for technology-enabled innovation and transformation," Mr. Posnack wrote, while the chief AI officer will help craft the department's AI policy and the data chief will helm the "strategy, implementation, planning and execution of all organizational data operations."

The AI chief and chief data officer positions pay $147,649 to $221,900 per year. The chief AI officer is remote with the need to travel to Washington, D.C., regularly, while the other two positions are based in the nation's capital with remote work flexibilities available.