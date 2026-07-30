HHS CIO exits amid wave of federal tech departures

HHS CIO Clark Minor has departed, while David Hong is serving as CIO and acting chief AI officer.

HHS did not respond to a request from Becker’s for comment on the timing and reason for Mr. Minor’s departure. He gave notice to the secretary and will stay on as an advisor during the transition, FedScoop reported July 28.

Mr. Minor joined HHS as chief technology officer in early 2025 and later replaced Jennifer Wendel as CIO. A former global head of cloud at Palantir Technologies, he has also been affiliated with the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency.

In March, the Trump administration reversed a Biden-era reorganization that had moved AI, data and technology functions out of the CIO’s office, a change Mr. Minor said would let HHS “move faster on shared platforms, protect our systems more effectively, and support ONC and the operating divisions with the technology capabilities they need to innovate for patients.”

Zachary Terrell was also no longer publicly listed as HHS chief technology officer.

Mr. Minor’s departure adds HHS to a growing list of government agencies losing IT leadership this year, including federal CIO Greg Barbaccia, Interior Department CIO Paul McInerny and Transportation Department CIO Pavan Pidugu.

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