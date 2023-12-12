Healthcare organizations struggle with Cures Act rules: Survey

Only 36% of healthcare organizations have indicated that they have implemented the essential comprehensive data quality programs needed for meeting the requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act, a Dec. 12 survey from software company Verato found.
The survey collected data from 197 executives from hospitals, health systems and payers in the U.S. about data management and found that:
- Only 41% of survey participants claim full compliance with the information-blocking rules outlined in the Cures Act.
- Sixty-one percent of respondents said they have allocated effort and resources to fulfill the obligations of the Cures Act.
- Forty-four percent said they dispatch electronic notifications regarding patient activity to other healthcare organizations.
- Forty-six percent said they secure patient consent and authorization for sharing their data with external sources.
- Forty-three percent said they uphold technical infrastructure to guarantee secure information exchange.
- Forty-three percent said they distribute patient-level information to patients, other healthcare organizations and systems.
- Forty-three percent said they receive patient-level information from other healthcare organizations and systems.