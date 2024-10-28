Health systems top picks for clinical documentation

Nuance and Abridge are emerging as top choices among healthcare providers for AI-driven clinical documentation tools, an Oct. 25 report from KLAS found.
The report aims to provide healthcare organizations with insights into why certain vendors are being chosen, incorporating feedback from 80 organizations that implemented these tools between January and August 2024.
Here are nine insights from the report:
- Nuance is noted for its strong reputation and established industry relationships, while Abridge attracts providers with its affordability and physician-led approach.
- Over half of the organizations interviewed use Epic and value the integration of ambient speech capabilities within Epic's systems.
- As a Microsoft company, Nuance was considered in nearly 80% of validated purchase decisions due to its presence in CDI and dictation with products like Dragon Medical One. Twenty-one organizations mentioned their existing relationship with Nuance as a reason for considering its ambient speech solution, and 14 ultimately selected it. Several respondents cited Microsoft's resources and reputation as reassurance for the product's future. For those who did not choose Nuance, cost was often the main drawback.
- Epic organizations that chose Abridge valued its advanced features, such as unique auditing tools and multilingual support, along with competitive pricing. As a physician-led company, Abridge is seen as understanding physicians' needs. Its newer presence in the market also contributes to flexibility. Two non-Epic organizations considered Abridge but opted for other products, finding them more compatible with their EHRs.
- Healthcare organizations see Suki as a budget-friendly choice compatible with different EHRs. Two respondents selected Suki for its partnership with Meditech, highlighting EHR integration as a key benefit.
- Four organizations choosing Nabla praised the tool for ease of trial and onboarding. Nabla's competitive pricing, customization options and strong performance were also noted as benefits.
- Organizations highlighted Ambience for its high-quality notes, quick turnaround, language support and effective EHR integration.
- Known for virtual scribing, DeepScribe recently launched an automated ambient speech product. Familiarity with its scribing services and its robust clinical documentation experience and large AI database attracted some organizations.
- Solventum, spun off from 3M, garnered interest for its ambient speech solution, Fluency Align, which complements its dictation product, Fluency Direct. Some organizations appreciated their existing relationship with Solventum, though others hesitated to adopt Fluency Align to avoid changing their current dictation setup.