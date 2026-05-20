Health systems strengthen IT workforces with long-term investments

Health systems are making longer-term investments in their technology workforces in 2026, signaling a shift away from reactive hiring and toward building sustainable pipelines, leadership structures and internal expertise as digital transformation accelerates across healthcare.

The push comes as organizations face growing pressure to implement AI tools, strengthen cybersecurity defenses and compete for specialized talent in an increasingly tight labor market. For many health systems, leaders say the challenge is no longer simply filling vacancies. It is building a workforce capable of supporting the next generation of healthcare operations.

One of the clearest examples came in February, when Care New England announced a partnership with Rhode Island College to help train healthcare IT professionals in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and Epic EHR systems. The initiative reflects a broader recognition among health systems that they can no longer rely solely on the external talent market to fill highly specialized technical roles.

At the same time, health systems are investing more heavily in retention and workplace culture to differentiate themselves from traditional technology employers. Thirteen organizations earned spots on Computerworld‘s 100 Best Places to Work in IT for 2026, and CIOs who spoke with Becker’s described a common strategy: positioning technology teams as central to the health system mission rather than as back-office support functions.

Several leaders emphasized career development, internal mobility and opportunities to work on mission-driven projects as key recruitment and retention tools, particularly as hospitals compete with technology companies, consulting firms and startups for experienced talent.

Health systems are also expanding executive leadership structures around digital transformation and AI, creating new roles that would have been rare just a few years ago. UT Dell Medical Center named its inaugural chief translational AI and informatics officer. University of Utah Health appointed its first chief health AI transformation officer. Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati, established a chief analytics and AI officer role to oversee enterprise-wide data, analytics and AI strategy.

The emergence of these positions suggests health systems increasingly view AI and digital infrastructure as strategic priorities requiring dedicated executive oversight rather than responsibilities folded into traditional IT leadership roles.

Technology investments themselves are also becoming recruiting tools. As Becker’s reported in February, EHR platforms are increasingly being used as selling points for prospective hires, particularly as experience with systems like Epic has become a highly transferable and in-demand credential across the healthcare industry.

Even with the increased investment, challenges remain. Many organizations continue to face competition for talent from outside healthcare, where compensation can often be higher and technology roles more broadly defined. Smaller and rural health systems may also struggle to match the resources larger organizations can devote to workforce development and AI leadership expansion.

Still, the broader direction is becoming clearer. As AI, cybersecurity and digital operations become more deeply embedded in care delivery and health system strategy, organizations are increasingly treating technology workforce development as a long-term competitive priority, not simply a response to immediate staffing needs.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.