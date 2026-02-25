EHR strategy becomes a recruitment lever for health systems

For many chief medical information officers, technology investments are no longer framed solely as operational upgrades. Increasingly, they are being discussed in the context of clinician recruitment, retention and burnout mitigation.

Becker’s asked CMIOs whether EHR platforms and newer AI tools are influencing their ability to attract and retain clinicians — and whether those technologies are making a measurable difference in workforce stability.

Several leaders pointed first to documentation burden and inbox overload as defining pressure points.

“Our EHR and newer AI tools are increasingly important to both recruiting and retention because they influence what matters most to clinicians in their daily work: time spent on documentation, inbox overload and how easily teams can work together,” said Usman Akhtar, MD, CMIO of VHC Health in Arlington, Va.

That emphasis on documentation time has fueled rapid expansion of ambient AI tools across health systems. At Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health, for example, leaders piloted a large language model to generate discharge summaries using episode-of-care data — a project that required retraining to eliminate early hallucinations before scaling systemwide. After rollout across 12 acute facilities, adoption surpassed 75%, driven largely by physicians who said the tool gave them meaningful time back.

For Joseph Evans, MD, vice president and chief health information officer at Sentara, those types of deployments now shape recruitment conversations.

“Our technology strategy has shifted from a purely operational focus to a primary lever for retention, where candidates now view relentless devotion to human-centered design and EHR usability as a proxy for how we value clinician time,” he said.

He added that ambient intelligence has rapidly evolved from novelty to “table stakes” as clinicians seek to minimize after-hours charting and administrative friction.

Other CMIOs said clinicians are watching not just for AI adoption, but for sustained signals that leadership understands burnout at a structural level.

“When physicians see a credible commitment to reducing inbox burden, streamlining workflows and reinvesting reclaimed time into patient care, it signals that leadership understands burnout and is willing to act on it,” said Amer Saati, MD, CMIO at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

In some cases, that signal begins with infrastructure decisions rather than advanced AI. Adventist Health committed to a systemwide Epic transition in 2024 after a multiyear evaluation, underscoring how EHR environment and workflow cohesion are increasingly treated as strategic levers.

At Valley Health System in Paramus, N.J., clinician frustration with fragmented data and manual reconciliation prompted a move toward a unified platform.

“This decision was based on overwhelming feedback from our clinicians, who have been struggling with multiple sources of clinical data and having to manually reconcile data from within our own network each time they open a patient’s chart,” said CMIO K. Nadeem Ahmed, MD.

“It is unclear how this may help retain or attract clinicians; however, we are confident it will improve the overall experience for all our healthcare professionals in providing high-quality care to our patients,” he said.

Valley Health System’s broader digital strategy has also tied technology investments to measurable clinical outcomes. Its new hospital’s smart rooms integrate EHR data with AI-powered fall prevention alerts, reducing falls by 10% to 30% during pilot phases — an operational improvement leaders say reduces staff disruption and workflow strain.

CMIOs described a consistent pattern: Clinicians are evaluating employers not on whether they “have AI,” but on whether digital tools tangibly reduce cognitive load. Adoption rates, workflow integration and measurable time savings matter more than feature launches.

In that environment, technology investments are becoming less about innovation branding and more about daily usability — visible evidence that leadership is attempting to restore time to patient care.