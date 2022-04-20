Graphite Health names chief technology officer

Graphite Health, a digital marketplace that allows health systems to adopt tools easily and efficiently, appointed Ted Gaubert, PhD, as chief technology officer.

Graphite Health was launched in 2021 by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, St. Louis-based SSM Health and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services, according to an April 20 news release. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente became an organizing member of Graphite in January.

Before joining Graphite Health, Dr. Gaubert worked as chief technology officer at Dun & Bradstreet, a company that provides data and analytics services.

"Right now, there is a real opportunity to improve the quality and cost of healthcare by facilitating the rapid adoption of digital health solutions at scale," Dr. Gaubert said in the release. "That's why I am thrilled to join Graphite Health, which is developing software products to connect today's complex healthcare landscape to deliver more cost-effective, innovative and improved patient care."