Google's 8 most recent health-related job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are eight open positions, as of Jan. 10:
- Senior communications manager, Google Health: will oversee internal and external communications for Google Health.
- Senior software engineer for Android, Fitbit: will work on Android software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future.
- Senior software engineer for iOS, Fitbit: will work on iOS software for Fitbit with the opportunity to switch teams and projects in the future.
- Senior art director and visual designer, Fitbit: will work with a team of brand, visual, motion and user experience designers to create engaging experiences on Fitbit products.
- Research scientist, Fitbit: will design, implement and analyze behavior change interventions for Fitbit devices.
- Algorithms research scientist, Fitbit: will solve scientific problems associated with algorithms that can help extract useful information from physiological sensor signals.
- Technical engineering lead, Fitbit: will lead the delivery of the Fitbit Health experience to Google's Wear OS platform.
- Technical development lead for data and analytics, Fitbit: will build and implement technical data and business intelligence platforms for Fitbit.