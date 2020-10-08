Google's 6 latest health-related job openings
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Six positions the company recently posted:
- Global health and ergonomics program manager, Google Data Centers: will lead large, multidisciplinary engineering projects by leveraging engineering expertise, managing project schedules, identifying risks and clearly communicating with stakeholders.
- Technical program manager, Google Environmental, Health, Safety and Sustainability: will lead a data analytics team in building data infrastructure, analytics and business intelligence necessary to evaluate environmental health, safety and sustainability programs and collaborate with other teams to define vision and data standards.
- Quality manager, Google Health: will build and advise the quality management system's structure, content, philosophy and operations by identifying process breakdowns and defining the processes needed to address complex problems.
- Product counsel, Google Health: will give direction and training on American and international laws related to the development and commercialization of health technologies, including data privacy, human subject protection, product liability and healthcare fraud.
- Strategic partner development lead of clinician products, Google Health: will collaborate with stakeholders to influence product, business models and market strategies to create a strategically and financially successful new business.
- Principal of business operations and strategy, Google Health: will lead Google Health's business operations and strategy, communicate with management and refine goals.
More articles on health IT:
2 female scientists win Nobel Prize in Chemistry for genome editing tool
8 recent EHR contracts, go-lives
CHS settles patient data breach for $5M
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.