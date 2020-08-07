Google's 4 latest health-related job openings
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Four positions the company recently posted:
- B2B brand health insights manager, Google Advertising and Marketing: will create research studies to inform product strategy and development and extract insights and measurement for market strategy and campaigns.
- Software quality engineer, regulatory and safety, Google Health: will build a user-friendly and safe mobile experience to improve the way healthcare is delivered.
- Sales engineer of healthcare life sciences solutions, Google Cloud: will interact with prospective customers and partners to explain Google Cloud's capabilities and technical features, engage in proof of concept, and troubleshoot potential challenges.
- Director of operations, quality, regulatory and safety, Google Health: will assess external service provider capabilities to maximize efficiencies.
