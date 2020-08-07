Google's 4 latest health-related job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Four positions the company recently posted:

  1. B2B brand health insights manager, Google Advertising and Marketing: will create research studies to inform product strategy and development and extract insights and measurement for market strategy and campaigns.

  2. Software quality engineer, regulatory and safety, Google Health: will build a user-friendly and safe mobile experience to improve the way healthcare is delivered.

  3. Sales engineer of healthcare life sciences solutions, Google Cloud: will interact with prospective customers and partners to explain Google Cloud's capabilities and technical features, engage in proof of concept, and troubleshoot potential challenges.

  4. Director of operations, quality, regulatory and safety, Google Health: will assess external service provider capabilities to maximize efficiencies.

