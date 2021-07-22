Google Cloud launches healthcare data engine to promote interoperability

Listen
Google Cloud unveiled its healthcare data engine to offer end-to-end solutions from multiple platforms, such as EHRs, claims and research data.
The data engine will help clinicians have real-time access to patient records in a scalable and secure cloud environment, a July 22 news release said.
Six details:
- Almost all (96 percent) of physicians said interoperability can improve patient safety, according to a recent Google Cloud survey of 303 physicians. Nearly nine in 10 (87 percent) said interoperability should be a priority at their healthcare organization.
- The data engine will extend the capabilities of Google Cloud Healthcare API by enabling interoperability with EHRs and provide clinical insights in the healthcare industry standard platform, fast healthcare interoperable resources.
- The data engine can map more than 90 percent of HL7v2 messages to the FHIR, such as prescription orders or patient updates. The data engine will also enable Google Analytics and artificial intelligence to process patient data. These capabilities are intended to reduce clinician burnout and help identify high-risk patients, the release said.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is already utilizing the data engine. The health system has been working with Google to aggregate data, analyze data with Analytics and stream FHIR insights.
- "Automating this process means what used to take weeks can be done in an hour, enabling Mayo Clinic's experts to now focus on solving critical problems in health rather than managing IT resources," the release said. "Lessons learned from this work have informed Healthcare Data Engine."
- "By moving to the cloud we're able to build tools more easily, at scale, in a way that takes advantage of technological advancements in security and privacy to remain at the forefront in data protection," said Jim Buntrock, vice chair of IT at Mayo Clinic. "There are so many applications of this. For example, building a 'heads up display' for the ICU — where moments matter — to help care teams direct their attention when and where it's needed most. From creating better ways to care for patients remotely even after they leave the hospital to making it easier for patients to interact with us via mobile app, we're working alongside Google Cloud to build a platform for healthcare transformation."