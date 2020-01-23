Geisinger precision health alums join virtual genetic care company

Genome Medical, a startup offering genomics-driven telehealth services with investors including Kaiser Permanente Ventures, added three alumni of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger's National Precision Health initiative to its leadership team.

Huntington Willard, PhD, founding director of Geisinger National Precision Health, has been appointed chief scientific officer and senior vice president of medical affairs for Genomic Medical.

"Genome Medical's business needs as a leading medical practice and telegenomics company align well with my expertise in developing and operating precision health initiatives," Dr. Willard said in a Jan. 23 news release. "I look forward to working with Lisa [Alderson, co-founder and CEO,] and the team to transform the way hospitals and health systems utilize population genomics programs to improve the quality of clinical care."

Additionally, Erica Ramos, former director and head of clinical and product development for the Geisinger initiative, will serve as the startup's vice president of population genomics, while Beth Denne, an associate professor and program leader in genetic counseling and education at the Geisinger program, has been tapped as director of education and engagement.

