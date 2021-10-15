From Boston Children's to Walmart Health: 5 health IT exec moves

These health IT moves have been reported since Oct. 1:

Heather Nelson was named Boston Children's Hospital's senior vice president and chief information officer. Her role became effective Oct. 11. Ms. Nelson joined Boston Children's from the University of Chicago Medicine, where she most recently served as senior vice president and chief information officer.



Andrea Marks was tapped by Walmart as the new vice president of clinical performance, effective Oct. 4. Ms. Marks will oversee Walmart's clinical data and analytics team, according to Dr. Pegus' Oct. 6 LinkedIn announcement. Dr. Pegus joined Walmart as the company's executive vice president of health and wellness in December.



Kash Patel was selected as executive vice president and chief information and digital engagement officer for New Jersey-based Hackensack Meridian Health. He most recently was vice president and chief digital technology officer for Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, a position he held beginning in 2018.



Justin Swant has been named Laguna Health's chief business officer, the digital home care company said Oct. 13. He has worked in the healthcare sector for nearly a decade, serving in vice president roles at Aetna, Cigna and ​​cancer care benefits company AccessHope.



Ashwini Zenooz, MD, has been tapped at Commure, a health tech startup focused on connecting apps and data used by physicians and patients during the appointment process, as its CEO. Before Commure, Dr. Zenooz most recently served as CMO at Salesforce, where she led the company's global healthcare and life sciences division.