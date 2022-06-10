Florida hospitals lack data to comply with governor's executive order on immigration

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last September requiring hospitals to collect data on the amount of money spent to care for immigrants living in the country without legal documentation.

However, 10 months later, many hospitals have failed to meet those requirements because they don't require patients to reveal their immigration status, according to The Gainesville Sun.

HCA Florida North Florida told the Sun that while it does not inquire about immigration status before treating patients, the system has connected with state officials to see what potentially helpful information is available.

Simone Marstiller, the secretary of the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration, sent a letter to the Florida Hospital Association requesting a report on care costs for immigrants without documentation with a May 31 deadline. Many hospitals in the state still do not comply with the order because of insufficient data.

AHCA has not stated whether there will be penalties for noncompliant hospitals.