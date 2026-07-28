Inspira launches Epic EHR with 50 AI suite tools

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health launched Epic as its new EHR across all of its facilities July 27.

Inspira deployed more than 50 digital tools from Epic’s AI suite and cognitive computing models starting on day one. Some tools help physicians and nurses draft, translate and organize documentation, while others use predictive analytics to flag potential health risks earlier.

“Launching Epic is a transformational milestone for Inspira Health and the communities we serve,” said Amy B. Mansue, CEO of Inspira Health. Ms. Mansue said the investment gives patients more control over their health information and equips care teams with tools to focus on safe, high-quality care.

Warren E. Moore, president and COO of Inspira Health, told Becker’s last year that spending $120 million on the new EHR over 10 years means it will turn off around 100 third-party applications and lower annual technology costs. Mr. Moore said the technology cuts down on paperwork and improves the experience for patients and care teams as well as increase revenue up to 7% through improving registration and billing and collections.

The Epic launch also connects Inspira to Epic’s nationwide data-sharing network, giving clinicians a more complete view of patient history from care received elsewhere. Inspira estimates the new system will save tens of thousands of staff hours annually.

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