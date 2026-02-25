Epic to launch disease outbreak alerts

Epic is rolling out disease outbreak alerts in spring 2026 to flag when conditions such as measles or salmonella increase above expected levels.

The Health Alerts feature will include data down to individual counties, according to a Feb. 24 news release. The EHR giant’s research arm also updated its free, public Communicable Diseases Data Tracker to allow users to analyze communicable disease trends for influenza and eight other conditions by age group. That tool helped detect a nationwide outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease last fall.

Both solutions are powered by Cosmos, Epic’s database of over 300 million anonymized patient records spanning 1,900 hospitals and 42,000 clinics.