Doximity's growth continues: 5 updates

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Doximity, a health IT and telehealth networking platform often referred to as the "LinkedIn for doctors," has continued to grow since filing its initial public offering in May.
Here are five recent updates:
- The company brought in $97.9 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2022, a 67 percent increase from the year before. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $64 million, up from $20 million the year before.
- Doximity projects revenue between $89 million and $90 million for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, which ends on March 31.
- On Feb. 8, Doximity said it will acquire Amion, an on-call physician scheduling site. The deal is expected to close on April 1.
- Doximity Dialer was named the top videoconferencing platform for healthcare providers by KLAS Research's 2022 "Best in KLAS" rankings, released Feb. 8.
- At the end of 2021, there were 350,000 active providers on Doximity's platform. The company says more than 80 percent of U.S. physicians and 50 percent of U.S. nurse practitioners and physician assistants are verified members.