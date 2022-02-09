5 best videoconferencing platforms for healthcare, ranked by KLAS

Doximity has the top videoconferencing platform for healthcare providers, according to KLAS Research's 2022 "Best in KLAS" rankings, released Feb. 8.

For its annual rankings, KLAS compiles insights from clinicians and staff at more than 4,500 healthcare organizations regarding their software and product preferences. The report is based on 23,735 evaluations the firm completed in 2021.

The top videoconferencing platforms:

Doximity



Doxy.me



Microsoft Teams



Zoom



Vidyo

Click here to view the full report.