UMMC extends clinic closures after cyberattack, launches triage line

Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center will keep its outpatient clinics closed through Feb. 25 as it responds to a cyberattack.

The health system fell victim to the hack Feb. 19, taking its IT systems offline and working with federal and state authorities. The organization also continues to cancel elective procedures, though hospitals and emergency departments are still open.

“We apologize for this interruption of our services,” UMMC stated Feb. 23 on social media, as its website remained down. “Teams are working around the clock to restore full operations and help as many people as quickly as we possibly can.”

The health system also set up a triage line where patients can leave messages for staff to return their calls, prioritizing time-sensitive needs such as medication refills and postoperative visits.