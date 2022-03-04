Computer system trouble halts admissions at Washington VA hospital

Spokane, Wash.-based Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center's services came to a halt after an update to a troubled computer system left patient data corrupted and unusable, The Spokesman-Review reported March 3.

On March 3, the medical center director ordered employees to stop using the hospital's electronic health record system because the center's internal computer system had been corrupted, according to the news report. Employees were told to continue services for patients already admitted to the hospital, but to stop admitting new patients until further notice.

The director also told employees to implement downtime procedures, which involves taking patients' information in writing, until the online system is back up.